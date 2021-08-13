https://www.theepochtimes.com/zach-vorhies-to-target-trump-google-rewrote-its-news-algorithms_3948056.html//?utm_source=partner&utm_campaign=TheLibertyDaily

Google rewrote its algorithms for news searches in order to target Donald Trump, according to Zach Vorhies, Google whistleblower and author of the new book, “Google Leaks: An Expose of Big Tech Censorship.” To learn more about this, and the other programs that Google has been running behind the scenes, we sat down for an interview with Vorhies.

