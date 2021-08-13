https://cnsnews.com/article/washington/ashlianna-kreiner/sen-johnson-284-trillion-federal-debt-too-much-start-dumping

(CNS News) – When asked if the $28.4 trillion federal debt was too much, Senator Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) said, “Yes, it’s way too much.” He added that one way to reduce spending would be to eliminate the Department of Education.

At the U.S. Capitol on Aug. 10, CNS News asked the senator, “The debt of the federal government is now $28.4 trillion. Is that too much?”

Sen. Johnson said, “Yes, it’s way too much. And it’s going to get a lot bigger with what Democrats are going to be doing here and this budget.”

CNS News asked the follow-up question, “Is there any federal program or agency that you would eliminate to reduce the government spending?”

The senator replied, “I wouldn’t have an Education Department for sure, and there’s plenty more, I’m sure.”

According to the U.S. Treasury Department, the total public debt outstanding as of Aug. 9, 2021, was $28,427,651,083,061.54, or roughly $28.4 trillion.

The federal debt did not surpass $1 trillion until fiscal 1982. That fiscal year, according to the Treasury, the debt started at $997,855,000,000 and ended at $1,142,034,000,000.

In the 1994 Contract With America, conservative Republicans called for eliminating the Department of Commerce, Department of Energy, Department of Education, and the Department of Housing and Urban Development.

In the federal government, in addition to the legislative, judicial, and executive branches, there are 15 departments, such as Defense, HHS, Commerce, and Education. Also, there are approximately 457 agencies.

According to The Hill, “The federal government employs nearly 9.1 million workers, comprising nearly 6 percent of total employment in the United States. The figure includes nearly 2.1 million federal employees, 4.1 million contract employees, 1.2 million grant employees, 1.3 million active duty military personnel, and more than 500,000 postal service employees.”

