New York Governor Andrew Cuomo listens during his announcement at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., May 11, 2021

The New York state Assembly said Friday it will suspend its impeachment investigation of Gov. Andrew Cuomo after his resignation takes effect on Aug. 25.

Cuomo announced his resignation earlier this week following the release of a damning report by the New York State Attorney General’s office that found he sexually harassed at least 11 women and oversaw a hostile working environment in his office.

New York State Speaker Carl Heastie said there is longer a need for the assembly’s investigation due to the governor’s resignation. Heastie added that the assembly was advised the state constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach an elected official who is no longer in officer.

“The people of this great state expect and deserve a government they can count on to always have their best interests in mind. Our government should always operate in a transparent, safe and honest manner,” Heastie said in a statement Friday.

