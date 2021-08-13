https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567736-hundreds-of-florida-doctors-pen-letter-calling-on-desantis-to-repeal

Over 800 Florida physicians called on Gov. Ron DeSantisRon DeSantisHundreds of students forced to quarantine in Florida county due to COVID-19 80 students potentially exposed to coronavirus after child with positive test attends Nevada school OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Bill Gates pledges .5B for climate projects in infrastructure bill | Storms hammer Midwest, leave 850K without power MORE (R) Thursday to repeal his executive order banning mask mandates as the state continues to see a record number of new COVID-19 cases.

“As the virus burns through Florida, health care providers feel we are fighting this fire without any leadership from Gov. Ron DeSantis. Blocking communities from making local decisions to protect themselves with his top-down, one-size-fits-all edict will only make matters worse,” the letter said.

“His executive order prohibiting local school districts from implementing COVID-19 safeguards exposes every child to a virus that is deadlier than the flu, as contagious as smallpox and preventable with two basic mitigation measures: Mask use and vaccinations,” the letter continues.

“Gov. DeSantis has effectively outlawed the former, and all but ignored the latter. With schools resuming and children returning to classrooms, Gov. DeSantis’ anti-safety strategy puts people at risk, including children.”

The letter also calls on the governor to begin reporting the status of COVID-19 infections on a daily basis again and do more to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts in the state.

DeSantis, for his part, has railed against most COVID-19 mitigation measures taking steps to ban vaccine mandates and fully reopen businesses in the Sunshine State during the pandemic against the advice of federal public health officials.

In particular, DeSantis has taken aim at the nation’s top infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci Anthony FauciFDA authorizes third vaccine dose for immunocompromised people White House outlines grim COVID-19 trends as delta surge worsens Teachers unions split on endorsing vaccine mandates MORE, going so far as to sell merchandise on his campaign website that says “Don’t Fauci my Florida” in opposition to coronavirus restrictions.

The physicians pointed to a high number of infections and hospitalization in the state while less than 50 percent of Floridians eligible to receive the vaccine have been immunized.

“This past week, COVID-19 has infected more than 19,000 Floridians every day, the worst weekly infection rate since the pandemic began, and hospitalized an average of 1,800 Floridians daily. In the last week of July, at least 35 children were hospitalized every day for COVID-19 in Florida, a number that is very likely an undercount since Gov. DeSantis stopped sharing COVID-19 statistics,” the letter read.

On Wednesday, the state hit a new daily high of COVID-19 cases reported with 24,753 new coronavirus infections. The state has also saw a record number of patients in the hospital with 15,449 patients on Wednesday, eclipsing a previous record of 14,000, which was set on Monday.

The mask mandate ban has also effected Florida schools because the executive order gives parents the ability to opt their children out of mandates imposed by local districts.

Palm Beach County School Superintendent Michael Burke said on Thursday that 51 students and staff in his schools have tested positive for COVID-19 in the two days that the school has reopened. As a result, 440 have had to isolate.

Burke urged DeSantis to take responsibility for his executive order.

“The governor has got to take responsibility for establishing the ground rules we’re operating under,” Burke said. “This ability for families to opt out is leading to more cases, which will ultimately send more kids home and deprive them of that traditional classroom experience.”

DeSantis has urged residents to get vaccinated and said in late July that the shots were “saving lives.”

The Republican governor argued at a press conference in mid-July that localities that had decided to enforce mask mandates were implying that vaccines do not work.

“It’s telling them that the vaccines don’t work. I think that’s the worst message you can send to people at this time because I think that the data has been really, really good in terms of preserving people …. saving people’s lives … reducing mortality dramatically,” DeSantis said.

The Hill has reached out to DeSantis for comment.

