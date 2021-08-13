http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/zonlDH31uEo/

An illegal alien has been accused of murdering an 18-year-old high school soccer player in June by shooting him in the midst of an alleged altercation.

In early June, according to prosecutors, 20-year-old illegal alien Yohan Hernandez was in an altercation with a group of boys at Columbia High School in Maplewood, New Jersey, when he allegedly opened fire and shot 18-year-old Moussa Fofana, killing him, and wounding another 17-year-old in the leg.

In court this week, Hernandez’s attorney confirmed that he was in custody at an Essex County, New Jersey, jail and is being held on an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) detainer so that if he is released at any time, he could be turned over to ICE agents for arrest and deportation.

On June 6, prosecutors say Fofana was murdered by Hernandez who pulled out a revolver to shoot him and another teenage boy. Hernandez claims Fofana and the boys were following his younger 16-year-old brother on his bike near the Underhill Sports Complex.

NJ.com reports:

Hernandez allegedly told investigators that his brother said two males were following him. The brother ran behind Hernandez and two males approached him, he told police. One of them took a swing at him, Hernandez said. Hernandez told detectives he grabbed a revolver from “Aleman” and fired two shots, hitting one of the males, according to the criminal complaint in the case. The complaint does not indicate who is “Aleman.” “The defendant claimed that after he shot, he put a gun on a table and another individual who he could not recall, picked up the gun and continued shooting,” said Essex County Assistant Prosecutor Austin Edwards.

Hawa Fofana, Moussa’s mother, previously told the media that on the night of her son’s murder, he hugged and kissed her before leaving their home.

“He gave me a hug and I’m like, ‘You’re choking me,’” Hawa Fofana said Monday evening. “He said, ‘Mommy, I’m just going to give you a kiss.’ He gave me a hug and a kiss, and then he left the house.”

Moussa was an avid soccer player. His murder made national headlines, including coverage from the New York Times, and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphey (D) even making a statement on the case.

“He was always so sweet,” a classmate of Moussa’s told the Times. “He never gave problems to anybody.”

Hernandez is facing murder charges along with charges for aggravated assault, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose. He is expected to appear in court on Sept. 13.

