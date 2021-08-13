https://thelibertydaily.com/iranian-christian-father-tells-school-board-what-they-can-do-with-their-critical-race-theory-brainwashing/

School boards across the country are facing angry parents over two issues today. The most prevalent one stems from Pandemic Panic Theater as school boards set draconian mask policies that force kids to wear face diapers throughout the school day. But long before face mask mandates came about, parents were focused on preventing Critical Race Theory from indoctrinating our kids.

An Iranian Christian father addressed the latter issue with his school board. I was unable to get much more information, but conservative pundit Dinesh D’Souza posted it to his Rumble page so we believe it is legitimate. It’s also worth a full-watch as it’s under two-minutes long:

The parent recalled growing up in Iran and how his teachers protected the students from indoctrination that the state had mandated. “They didn’t try to shove propaganda down our throats like the Ayatollah did,” he said.

He then told them eloquently and forcefully that they do not want to have to deal with him or his kids on this topic, or he would have them calling his kids “King and Queen” and they would have to refer to him with the pronoun, “Master.”

Indoctrination in schools used to be subtle. Today, it has been emboldened by school boards daring parents to stand against them. It’s time to show them their Cultural Marxist ideologies have no place in our schools.

