Yesterday President Biden departed the White House for what reporter Steven Portnoy called his “Wilmington vacation.” The weekend plan is for the president to head to Camp David today for the remainder of the weekend. That has happened, but, just like yesterday, Biden didn’t take any questions:

POTUS departs for Camp David — does not take questions from reporters. — Jacqui Heinrich (@JacquiHeinrich) August 13, 2021

Hey, it’s not like there’s anything going on. *Eye roll*

Seems like a day to answer just a few Qs at the gaggle https://t.co/uMpQmnXD6M — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) August 13, 2021

Not happening.

Who among us hasn’t knocked off early on a deadsville Friday when absolutely nothing important was going on at work? https://t.co/KgbE5Th7Na — John Hayward (@Doc_0) August 13, 2021

He didn’t answer questions while he was campaigning for President and now he doesn’t answer questions as President. No shock here. https://t.co/Ffwu8V99lf — Abigail Marone (@abigailmarone) August 13, 2021

The world is on fire, Afghanistan is being overrun, inflation is skyrocketing, our southern border is flooded & Biden is going on vacation. The first 7 months of the Biden Presidency have been an unmitigated disaster for America. https://t.co/qdgRYIMPWN — Sean Parnell (@SeanParnellUSA) August 13, 2021

Well at least one of his withdrawals worked out this week. https://t.co/KjnZylKv9l — Garrett Serstad (@GSerstad) August 13, 2021

Sky high inflation

Taliban controlling Afghanistan

Record-breaking crisis at the border And this guy goes on vacation https://t.co/DWvYpB1TEV — Andrew Mahaleris (@Mahaleris) August 13, 2021

If Biden does talk to reporters today, it’ll probably have something to do with this:

Not even about what flavor ice cream he’ll have today? https://t.co/Sy09bsrEuy — RBe (@RBPundit) August 13, 2021

Maybe Biden will have some remarks about that later.

