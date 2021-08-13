https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/13/its-not-like-theres-anything-going-on-biden-leaves-wilmington-for-camp-david-without-taking-questions-again/

Yesterday President Biden departed the White House for what reporter Steven Portnoy called his “Wilmington vacation.” The weekend plan is for the president to head to Camp David today for the remainder of the weekend. That has happened, but, just like yesterday, Biden didn’t take any questions:

Hey, it’s not like there’s anything going on. *Eye roll*

Not happening.

If Biden does talk to reporters today, it’ll probably have something to do with this:

Maybe Biden will have some remarks about that later.

