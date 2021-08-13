https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/joe-biden-takes-off-camp-david-not-take-questions-reporters-video/

Joe Biden on Friday departed Wilmington, Delaware for Camp David, the presidential retreat located in western Maryland.

Biden left without taking any questions from reporters.

President Biden was briefed on the situation in Afghanistan, the Covid vaccination campaign and his legislative agenda in the House, according to the White House He left Wilmington for Camp David earlier this afternoon without speaking publicly pic.twitter.com/7yTohlEeHL — Jordan Fabian (@Jordanfabian) August 13, 2021

Gas prices are through the roof, inflation is crippling Americans, more than 200,000 illegal aliens were encountered at the US-Mexico border in July and the Taliban seized US military equipment, but Joe Biden has nothing to say as he takes off for another vacation.

Jill Biden was seen wearing a boot and holding a crutch as she boarded Marine One with Joe Biden en route to Camp David.

Jill Biden recently had an object extracted from her foot after she stepped on something sharp on the beach in Hawaii last month.

Wearing a boot and holding a crutch, first lady Jill Biden is assisted by Pres. Biden as they board Marine One to fly to Camp David from Wilmington, Delaware. https://t.co/qJdhaANvhT pic.twitter.com/6vGFfAbrcW — ABC News (@ABC) August 13, 2021

VIDEO:

President Biden departs Delaware en route to Camp David pic.twitter.com/YYmywLjZx7 — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2021

