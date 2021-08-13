https://www.oann.com/jury-awards-optis-300-million-in-second-patent-trial-against-apple/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=jury-awards-optis-300-million-in-second-patent-trial-against-apple



An Apple logo is seen at an Apple store as pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files An Apple logo is seen at an Apple store as pre-Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday shopping accelerates at the King of Prussia Mall in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, U.S. November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mark Makela/Files

August 13, 2021

(Reuters) – A U.S. jury on Friday awarded Optis Wireless Technology LLC and several related companies $300 million in damages after a second patent trial against iPhone maker Apple Inc.

A jury had previously found that Apple had infringed five Optis wireless standard essential patents and awarded $506 million in damages, but U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap in Marshall, Texas vacated that award in April and ordered a new trial to determine the amount of damages.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Stephen Nellis; Editing by Chris Reese)

