Just to follow up on this post of ours from earlier today on the trash article Occupy Democrats Executive Editor Grant Stern alleging that Christina Pushaw, Gov. Ron DeSantis’s press secretary, was “set to take a plea deal in the criminal case again her in Maryland for defying whistleblower Rebekah Jones’ interim peace order in Montgomery County, Md.”. . .

SUCKERS! Blue-checks joyously dunking on DeSantis’ Press Sec. Christina Pushaw over Rebekah Jones case get just HUMILIATED and lol https://t.co/VySVhLLFLG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) August 13, 2021

. . .it appears that the entire thing was made up.

From National Review’s Charles C.W. Cooke, “Rebekah Jones Invents a New Insane Lie about Ron DeSantis’s Press Secretary”:

If you want the true story, not the deranged BlueAnon fantasy, check this out — @charlescwcooke did his homework, which all reporters should try to do once in awhile. Rebekah Jones Invents a New Insane Lie about Ron DeSantis’s Press Secretary https://t.co/4iEdCLE6fQ — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 13, 2021

You see, Cooke actually called the Montgomery County State’s Attorneys Office and confirmed that Jones “made it all up”:

For months, Rebekah Jones has been telling insane lies about a set of “criminal charges” against Ron DeSantis’s press secretary. Today, I called the Montgomery County State’s Attorneys Office, which confirmed that, as usual, Jones has made it all up. (1) https://t.co/BrWNEP7Bmh — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 13, 2021

But this time, Jones enlisted the help of Stern in her little scheme:

This time around, Jones recruited an extremely gullible man name @grantstern to spread her falsehoods, and, this morning, he willingly repeated them on his blog. Which . . . well, I’m not sure I’d want to be doing that, bud. (2) https://t.co/BrWNEP7Bmh — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 13, 2021

“What Jones did here was truly disgusting: She filed a series of false accusations with the state of Maryland so that she then could point to the unresolved cases as if they were evidence”:

What Jones did here was truly disgusting: She filed a series of false accusations with the state of Maryland so that she then could point to the unresolved cases as if they were evidence. Well, they weren’t, as Maryland just confirmed on the phone. (3) https://t.co/BrWNEPpcdP — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 13, 2021

And this led to the brand new lie, as reported by Stern, that Pushaw had reached a “plea deal”:

And then, having been made aware that the game was up, Jones invented a brand new lie: that the case had been dropped due to a “plea deal.” Just absolute bullshit from start to finish. (4/4) https://t.co/BrWNEP7Bmh — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 13, 2021

In other words, Grant Stern “just got f*cking nuked from orbit”:

He has since made major changes to his post:

Grant Stern edited his blog post. “DeSantis Press Sec. taking criminal plea deal for violating Rebekah Jones’ restraining order” https://t.co/avxsaVFzOt “UPDATED: DeSantis Press Sec. gets nolle prosequi in case over Rebekah Jones’ restraining order” https://t.co/JT03cZ7v3r pic.twitter.com/d77UbOykos — Max (@MaxNordau) August 13, 2021

So, which was it?

Shorter @charlescwcooke: Rebekah Jones’ latest lies about @ChristinaPushaw were just that, and @grantstern was either her useful idiot or her willing accomplice in peddling them. https://t.co/zj40xt6cH2 — Varad Mehta (@varadmehta) August 13, 2021

***

