Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi officially extended “proxy voting” Friday for Members of Congress through October 1st to comply with COVID-19 regulations and guidelines this fall.

“Proxy voting was set to expire on Aug. 17 under the previous extension issued by Pelosi absent further renewal. But other COVID-19 restrictions that had been relaxed slightly earlier this summer, such as the House mask mandate, have since gone back into effect, making it all but inevitable that proxy voting would remain in place,” reports The Hill.

“Proxy voting has been in place since May 27 of last year, when House Democrats first established alternative ways for members to cast votes and participate in committee business virtually to address the risks of travel during the pandemic and so that they could all still work if they get sick or have to quarantine,” adds the outlet.

JUST IN: Pelosi extends proxy voting during pandemic to October https://t.co/tb4w9gbUa1 pic.twitter.com/029uUtNPyG — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2021

The decision comes weeks after the House brought back mandatory mask mandates for all visitors and staffers.

Senator Ted Cruz called-out Speaker Nancy Pelosi from the US Capitol after the announcement; saying the top Democrat “has no authority” to impose mask mandates on members of Congress, their visitors, or staff.

“Nancy Pelosi has no authority to disrespect the men and women of Congress by threatening to fine them or put them in jail for not wearing a mask,” posted Cruz on Twitter.

“If you want to understand how power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, look no further than the other chamber in the United States Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is drunk on power,” Cruz added.

“The orders that Speaker Pelosi is issuing are abusive and unprecedented,” he added. “Who the hell is she to be fining members of the House?”

.@SenTedCruz: “If you want to understand how power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely, look no further than the other chamber in the United States Capitol. Speaker Nancy Pelosi is drunk on power.” https://t.co/Rl6YSWvUoa pic.twitter.com/o0H8qpuwIe — The Hill (@thehill) July 29, 2021

