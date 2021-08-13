https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611723a0bbafd42ff5897d50
Broward County Supervisor of Elections Joe Scott said in a letter to potential 2021 special election poll workers that they must show proof of vaccination. Patriots are challenging Joe Scott’s authori…
Two St. Louis sheriff’s deputies were fired after providing security to Rep. Cori Bush, a Missouri Democrat who has faced criticism for advocating defunding the police while requesting her own securit…
Four people suffered injuries after seven hikers felt the effects of a nearby lightning strike around MacRae Peak at Grandfather Mountain State Park Friday….
The Fox News headquarters in New York City received an envelope of white powder on Friday, prompting the entire floor to be evacuated. The powder was “determined to be non-hazardous,” but caused a mas…