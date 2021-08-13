https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567853-las-vegas-hotel-that-defied-coronavirus-restrictions-loses-legal-battle

A Las Vegas hotel that defied coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and was fined by the state lost its legal battle on Friday.

Clark County District Court Judge Nancy Allf dismissed the case that the Ahern Hotel and Convention Center brought against the state, State Attorney General Aaron Ford announced Friday.

The judge determined the actions made by the state at the time to impose capacity limits were reasonable due to the pandemic.

The judge also said the lawsuit was moot since the restrictions on capacity have been limited since last August when the hotel filed the lawsuit.

“Today, the court recognized what we already knew – the state has a responsibility to protect the lives of Nevadans,” said Ford.

“We need to be united as Nevadans against this deadly pandemic to defeat it, once and for all,” he added.”These emergency directives are designed to keep Nevadans safe from a deadly virus while also balancing their rights as individuals. The court agreed that we struck the right balance with this directive, and I am proud of my Office for their hard work in this case.”

The hotel was fined almost $11,000 for holding a faith-based campaign event for former President TrumpDonald TrumpStudy finds more than 9,000 anti-Asian attacks took place since March 2020 Biden marks fourth anniversary of Charlottesville Trump, House committee to appeal judge’s order to hand over some tax records MORE in 2020 that violated a 50-person capacity limit at the time, The Associated Press reported. The event had more than 1,100 people.

The Hill has reached out to attorney Sigal Chattah, who is representing the hotel, for comment.

