https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/liz-wheeler-republicans-are-idiots/
About The Author
Related Posts
Man finds dog on deserted island…
August 8, 2021
Romney Meme…
August 10, 2021
Elon Musk trolls Bezos with rocket themed dildos…
July 22, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy