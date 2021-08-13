https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/major-audit-vote-rally-scheduled-next-tuesday-aug-17th-gettysburg-pennsylvania/

Pennsylvania State Senator Doug Mastriano and Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers will headline an “Audit the Vote Rally” next Tuesday August 17th in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

The rally will start at 6:30 PM.

Senator Mastriano is spearheading the movement in Pennsylvania to audit the 2020 election results, a battleground state stolen from President Trump.

Mastriano announced last week he will ask the Pennsylvania Senate’s Intergovernmental Operations Committee he chairs to issue subpoenas to compel counties to cooperate with his effort to investigate the 2020 election.

Last Friday Pennsylvania counties Tioga and Philadephia declined to participate in the Senate’s forensic election audit.

Senator Rogers has been an outspoken champion of the Arizona Senate Forensic Audit.

RSVP: WFAF.org for information on the rally.

