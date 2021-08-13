https://thelibertydaily.com/matt-walsh-verbally-slays-the-nashville-school-board-with-covid-facts-and-logic/

School districts that force children to wear face masks all day are committing child abuse. That’s the gist of the two-minute highlight clip from Daily Wire’s Matt Walsh when he addressed the Nashville School District. But don’t take my word for it. Watch this amazing video for yourself:

Here is my speech to the Nashville School Board where I spoke out against the cruel and indefensible mask mandate for children pic.twitter.com/Eq5IFsKyja — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) August 12, 2021

Alternate version for those blocked by Twitter:

“Covid poses almost no risk to our kids at all,” Walsh said. “4.2 million children have tested positive for Covid. A total of .008% of them have died.”

School boards, teachers’ unions, and the CDC have conspicuously avoided discussions of the statistics surrounding Covid-19 and children. All they do is preach about face masks and vaccines.

“What about the flu?” he continued. “The CDC estimates that 480 kids died from the flu in the 2018-2019 season. That’s more than have died from Covid in a year-and-a-half. Now did anyone on this board suggest at any point that year that kids wear masks? Did anyone in this room suggest that at any point anyone wear masks for flu, which again is more dangerous to kids than Covid. That’s a fact.”

This is the latest in a refreshing and growing trend of parents standing up to school boards across the country. But we need more. The messages are making it into conservative media but it seems to be missing the mark with school boards who continue to push their draconian masking policies.

We posted another video just the other day of Dr. Dan Stock educating the Mt. Vernon School Board. Both of these videos and any others we can find must be shared aggressively so parents can be inspired to rise up against the authoritarianism sweeping across America. It’s all based on ludicrous guidance that is devoid of factual basis. As Walsh put it, their arguments are missing “evidence, data, science, common sense, and basic human decency.”

This is not a battle that will be won through votes, though we definitely need more freedom-loving members of school boards. This fight cannot wait for election day. As Matt Walsh said, this is child abuse and it must be dealt with immediately.

