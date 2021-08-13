http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/YpFyTECS6F4/

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said that “The impact of climate change, extreme weather events,” is part of the reason for the large number of migrants crossing the border, and that “we have to take into account the fact that America’s economy is surging. We are seeing us emerge from the pandemic in a way that other countries south of our border are not.”

Mayorkas said, “There are a number of reasons. Most importantly, the countries of origin in the Northern Triangle, Guatemala, Honduras, El Salvador have suffered a tremendous downturn in their economies. There is extraordinary poverty, as well as violence. The impact of climate change, extreme weather events, the reason people are fleeing their homes is quite significant. And that is what we are seeing. I think at the very same time, we have to take into account the fact that America’s economy is surging. We are seeing us emerge from the pandemic in a way that other countries south of our border are not. And so, the attraction of the United States and the promise it brings at a time when there is so much suffering in other countries is a clear explanation of why we’re seeing that migration and the numbers that we are seeing.”

