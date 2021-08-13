https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/08/13/mayorkas-sotto-voce-if-our-borders-are-the-first-line-of-defense-were-going-to-lose-and-this-is-unsustainable-n408669

No kidding. But is the media blackout on the border crisis unsustainable? Fox News tried to break through the logjam with this leaked audio from Alejandro Mayorkas, who conceded in a private meeting with border agents that the crisis is real, and it’s spectacular.

“This is unsustainable,” Mayorkas said in private, even as he and the administration refuse to admit it in public:

Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on the border crisis in leaked audio: “This is unsustainable. These numbers cannot continue.” pic.twitter.com/60sQDuApWl — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 13, 2021

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas met privately with Border Patrol agents in Texas and said in leaked audio that the border crisis is “unsustainable” and “we’re going to lose” if “borders are the first line of defense.” “A couple of days ago I was down in Mexico, and I said look, you know, if, if our borders are the first line of defense, we’re going to lose and this is unsustainable,” Mayorkas said Thursday, according to the audio obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin through a Border Patrol source. “We can’t continue like this, our people in the field cant continue and our system isn’t built for it.” Mayorkas told the agents that the current border situation “cannot continue.” He said the federal government’s system was not designed to handle such an influx of migrants as the U.S. has seen in recent months and he was “very well” aware that the sector recently came close to “breaking.”

Just how unsustainable are those numbers? This unsustainable:

BREAKING: 212,672 migrants were encountered at our Southern border during the month of July, a 13% increase over June (188,829) which was a 20 year record in itself. The numbers have gone up every single month President Biden has been in office. July is new 20 year record. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 12, 2021

John Sexton wrote about this yesterday while covering Mayorkas’ public remarks. It’s so bad, John noted, that CBP had to adjust the chart’s Y-axis to cover the spike:

As you can see, the numbers do not fit the normal seasonal pattern where the numbers drop during the summer months when it gets hot. DHS Sec. Mayorkas made a statement about the numbers today during which he said, “We have a plan. We are executing our plan. And that takes time.” But the idea that this is going according to plan is pure PR spin for the media. Nothing has gone as they predicted and their “plan” to deal with it is once again being overwhelmed by reality.

Mayorkas spent yesterday talking out of both sides of his mouth, but the numbers speak to the reality. The Biden administration touched off a massive rush to the southern border with its rhetoric as well as its policy changes in its opening days. Ever since, they have tried to use rhetoric alone to stem the tide, an approach that even Mayorkas admits — privately — is hopeless. They aren’t executing any kind of plan. They’re just hoping the rest of the national media continues to give them political cover so that Americans don’t hear about the worsening crisis on the southern border.

So far, that media blackout still looks very, very sustainable. Unfortunately.

