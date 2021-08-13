https://justthenews.com/world/multiple-major-earthquakes-strikes-haiti-fatalities-reported?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Multiple major earthquakes struck Haiti on Saturday, resulting in at least several reported fatalities in a country still reeling from the recent assassination of its president.

The U.S. Geological Survey identified at least two earthquakes striking the island nation, one a 5.4 and one a whopping 7.2.

Both occurred at depths of 10-11 kilometers; the epicenters of the quakes were located about 20 miles from each other.

The country last month was rocked by the assassination of its president Jovenel Moïse.

