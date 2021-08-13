https://thehill.com/changing-america/respect/diversity-inclusion/567755-music-superstar-eminems-child-comes-out-as

Eminem’s 19-year-old child came out as nonbinary and reintroduced themselves under their chosen name, Stevie.

Stevie Mathers made the announcement in a TikTok video and said they would use the pronouns they, she or he going forward.

The video compilation of photos of Mathers throughout their life was captioned, “forever growing and changing <3 #greenscreen #genderfluid #bi #life.” They came out as bisexual in 2017.

In the video’s comments, Mathers explained how they arrived at their new name, writing, “i spent a long time trying to pick a name i felt comfortable with and the first name i felt comfortable with is stevie!!”

Rapper Eminem, 48, adopted Mathers, who is his ex-wife Kim Scott’s biological child with Eric Hartter, in 2005.

