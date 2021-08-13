https://noqreport.com/2021/08/13/nancy-pelosi-unleashes-her-minions-to-tank-the-ca-recall-of-gavin-newsom/

AP Photo/Patrick Semansky At least she’s open about it, and nobody is surprised. They know if a clean election happens, Hair Gel is as good as gone.

From Fox News : House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Thursday said she’s activated her political operation to help California Gov. Gavin Newsom stay in office and expressed confidence the recall effort against him will fail. Pelosi, D-Calif., said she’s working at the grassroots level to turn out the vote in California ahead of the Sept. 14 election. “We respect it,” Pelosi said Thursday of the recall effort against the Democratic governor. “But we do not like it, and we will defeat it.” Notice her language: Respect it . Not, “Respect the people” or “Respect them”, but, “Respect IT”. Did you know you were an IT? Just something amorphous, like irritating smoke to be fanned away. Pelosi’s language reveals her disdain for people who will not be used as political pawns. During an event Thursday with Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., on the Child Tax Credit, Pelosi said many of Newsom’s initiatives have “alleviated” the pain of coronavirus pandemic, and she urged Californians to rally behind him. “I want everybody to get out the vote,” Pelosi […]