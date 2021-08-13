https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-jersey-inmate-released-early-due-covid-charged-murdering-teenager-2-days-later/

Jerry Crawford

A New Jersey inmate released early due to Covid protocols was charged with murder two days later.

Jerry Crawford, 25, was serving prison time for burglary when he was released early on “public health emergency credits” on November 4.

Crawford went on to murder 18-year-old Davion Scarbrough just two days after he was released from prison, officials confirmed to NJ.com this week.

Crawford was charged along with Yusuf Waites, another inmate who was released after serving prison time.

TRENDING: Disgraceful: Chicago Mayor Backs Decision to Cancel Honor Guard and Bagpipes for Fallen Officer Ella French – Police Superintendent Says We Don’t Have 20 Minutes “For That S–t.”

23-year-old Waites was released from prison on October 10, 2020 after serving time on a gun charge.

According to court documents, the two men were caught on surveillance video with the teenage victim before his body was found on a dirt path not too far from the prison, full of bullets.

NJ.com reported:

One of the men recently charged in the November 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old Bridgeton resident was released from prison two days before the killing as part of an effort to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey detention facilities, Crawford, an Atlantic City resident, and Yusuf Waites, 23, of Bridgeton, are charged with murder in the Nov. 6 shooting of Davion Scarbrough. Following deaths and soaring infection rates attributed to COVID-19 in state prisons, thousands of inmates were released early under the emergency plan last year. All of those freed early were within months of their release dates. Inmates convicted of murder, aggravated sexual assault and “repetitive, compulsive” sex offenders were excluded from the group considered for release.

Both Crawford and Waites were indicted on charges of first-degree murder and first-degree conspiracy to commit murder for Scarbrough’s death.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

