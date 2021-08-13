https://thehill.com/changing-america/sustainability/climate-change/567730-new-nasa-tool-predicts-end-of-acapulco-cancun

A new platform developed by NASA called Sea Level Projection predicts the end of the Mexican coastline as we know it, including vacation spots like Acapulco, Cancun and Cabo San Lucas.

The application allows users to see projections of the rising sea level from 2020 to 2150, according to statistics and forecasts from the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, Entrepreneur Magazine reported.

When the Spanish publication of Entrepreneur looked up conservative scenarios for the year 2100 to see if there was not a greater melting of the poles, it instead found that Acapulco’s sea level will rise 1.16 meters. The business magazine also found that the coasts of Guerrero would be submerged 0.44 meters under the sea by 2050.

The tool allows users to explore how different processes affect sea level, such as melting ice sheets and glaciers and changing ocean circulation patterns.

Using the same application to determine the fate of each section of Mexican coastline, the results show the next destination for the following main beaches in the country, as reported by Entrepreneur:

“Cabo San Lucas: The sea would rise 0.67 meters by the turn of the century in the resort at the southern tip of the Baja California peninsula.

Guaymas: Sea level would rise 0.80 meters by 2100 in this Sonoran city.

Mazatlán: This famous destination in Sinaloa would submerge 0.74 meters in less than 79 years.

Manzanillo: In less than 100 years, the port city of Colima would be 0.91 meters under the sea.

Acapulco: The jewel of the Mexican Pacific in Guerrero would be one of the most affected coasts, since 1.16 meters of coastline would be lost.

Salina Cruz: In less than 80 years this town in the Gulf of Tehuantepec in Oaxaca would submerge 0.81 meters.

Ciudad Madero: The coastal city to the southeast of Tamaulipas would lose 0.93 meters of coastline under the waters.

Alvarado: In this scenario, the sea level would rise on this Veracruz coast to 0.73 meters.

Coatzacoalcos: Climate change would rob this Veracruz town of 0.77 meters of coastline.

Ciudad del Carmen: This municipal head of Campeche would cut 0.90 meters in 80 years.

Progreso: The Yucatecan port would contract 0.94 meters.”

“Making sea level science accessible is our primary goal,” Carmen Boening, a NASA oceanographer who also runs the agency’s Sea Level Portal, which houses the projection tool, told Entrepreneur.

