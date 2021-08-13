https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/new-pelosi-unilaterally-extends-unconstitutional-proxy-voting-scheme-october/

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) once again unilaterally extended her unconstitutional proxy voting scheme to at least October 1.

Proxy voting was set to expire on August 17 after Pelosi’s last extension.

“In light of the attached notification by the Sergeant-at-Arms, in consultation with the Office of Attending Physician, that a public health emergency is in effect due to a novel coronavirus, I am hereby extending the “covered period” designated on January 4, 2021, pursuant to section 3(s) of House Resolution 8, until October 1, 2021.” Pelosi said in a press release.

This is pure lawlessness and unprecedented corruption.

Recall, May 27, 2020 the House held its first ‘proxy vote’ since Congress first met in 1789 and GOP leader Kevin McCarthy sued to stop the constitutional abomination.

71 Democrats voted ‘by proxy’ in its first vote since adoption of its party-line rule!

Last year ONE Democrat in Maryland voted SEVEN TIMES on legislation in Congress in districts he didn’t even represent.

“The Constitution of the United States spells it out many times. Congress must physically assemble and hold a quorum in order to conduct the People’s business,” Kevin McCarthy said.

A corrupt federal judge struck down McCarthy’s lawsuit and Pelosi was able to extend her proxy voting scheme AGAIN.

The unconstitutional proxy voting scheme will now go through October 1.

Pelosi used Covid to once again shred the Constitution.

