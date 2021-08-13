https://noqreport.com/2021/08/13/no-jab-no-job-christian-broadway-superstar-reportedly-fired-from-show-after-refusing-vaccine/

Laura Osnes Despite her distinguished Broadway career, actress Laura Osnes was reportedly fired from her Hamptons, New York, show after refusing the coronavirus vaccine.

According to Page Six , Osnes was slated to perform in a one-night production of Crazy For You at the Guild Hall in East Hampton on August 29 but exited the production in light of the theater’s policy of having all staff and performers show proof of vaccination or submit a negative coronavirus test. Page Six reported: Insiders additionally told The Post’s Michael Riedel that her co-star, Tony Yazbeck, pressed her on the matter because he said ‘he has two little kids at home.’ We’re told that’s when two-time Tony-nominee Osnes — who starred in the title role of the Broadway adaptation of ‘Cinderella’ from 2013 to 2014 — revealed that she hadn’t been vaccinated, and announced that she doesn’t trust the jabs. Shortly thereafter, sources close to the production said that Osnes exited the production and was replaced by actress Sierra Boggess, who played Ariel in the Broadway adaptation of the Little Mermaid . Josh Gladstone, artistic director for the theater, told Page Six: We have a requirement now along the lines of what Actors’ […]