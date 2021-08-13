https://www.bizpacreview.com/2021/08/13/noem-shreds-faucis-selective-sturgis-slam-shocking-how-he-picks-on-red-states-ignores-the-border-1118005/

Governor Kristi Noem (R-SD) blasted Dr. Anthony Fauci for his hypocritical and politicized coronavirus takes on ‘Fox & Friends’ this Thursday after Fauci vocalized his disapproval for South Dakota’s Sturgis Biker Rally, but gave former President Obama’s birthday bash a free pass.

On MSNBC’s Sunday episode of Meet the Press, Fauci criticized the Sturgis rally but neglected to mention anything about Obama’s birthday blowout that had traffic backed up on the elite getaway destination island of Martha’s Vineyard.

“There comes a time when you’re dealing with a public health crisis, that could involve you, your family, and everyone else that something supersedes that need to do exactly what you want to do,” Fauci told Meet the Press.

“It’s shocking to me that he continues to pick on Republican governors, people who love their freedoms, and he ignores what’s happening at the border,” Noem responded on ‘Fox & Friends’.

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

“I didn’t hear him criticize President Obama for having a party for his birthday. I didn’t hear him go after the other concerts that have been happening in this country or the complete ignoring of our federal laws by this open border policy that President Biden has embraced,” Noem continued, calling out Fauci’s hypocrisy.

Dr. Fauci, left-wing lawmakers and the media chose to ignore the former president’s event and the many public photos of Obama dancing mask-less in a tent that went viral and that partygoers were reportedly asked to delete following public backlash.

The Sturgis Biker Rally is an outdoor motorcycle event that Noem expects will attract about one million attendees in total. The controversy surrounding the rally marks the second year that the event has been targeted by the press as a “super spreader” event according to Fox News.

“Dr. Fauci has become political, and I think it’s unfortunate because there’s going to be a point in time again when we’re really going to need our public health officials and know we can trust them, and he has discredited his entire profession by the positions he has taken during this pandemic,” the South Dakota Governor predicted.

The Governor also called out Fauci for not addressing the surging case numbers on America’s southern border, a direct consequence of President Biden’s embrace of open border policies.

Biden was informed last week by the Department of Homeland Security that about 25 percent of the illegal migrants coming into the country are infected with the coronavirus, but no accountability or measurable solutions have been offered.

“This is a tragedy, it’s a public health crisis, it’s a national security crisis…the hypocrisy of how they go after and Dr. Fauci goes after certain individuals and not others, it’s wrong and the American people need to wake up,” Noem warned.

Fox and Friends anchor but Brian Kilmeade openly pondered whether or not Fauci would break his cycle of hypocrisy as New York City’s “Concert for the Vaccinated” which will not require the mask mandates that Fauci so loves to endorse, approaches next weekend.

Dr. Fauci has not responded to Noem’s fiery comments as of this publishing.

Powered by

see all) Latest posts by Kay Apfel

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

