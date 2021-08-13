http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Ivqwq6g79pw/

A full 72 percent of young, black New Yorkers are about to be denied service and the right to work in New York City restaurants, gyms, and theaters.

The far-left New York Times reported Thursday only 28 percent of black New Yorkers aged 18 to 44 years are vaccinated, “compared with 48 percent of Latino residents and 52 percent of white residents in that age group.”

This means that on September 13, when the fascist city’s vaccine passport law goes into effect, 72 of black New Yorkers aged 18-44 will be denied service, as well as 52 percent of young Hispanics.

And they won’t only be denied service; they will also be denied the right to work at these establishments.

New York Times:

Young Black New Yorkers are especially reluctant to get vaccinated, even as the Delta variant is rapidly spreading among their ranks. City data shows that only 28 percent of Black New Yorkers ages 18 to 44 years are fully vaccinated, compared with 48 percent of Latino residents and 52 percent of white residents in that age group. This vaccination gap is emerging as the latest stark racial disparity in an epidemic full of them. Epidemiologists say they expect this third wave will hit Black New Yorkers especially hard. “This is a major public health failure,” said Dr. Dustin Duncan, an epidemiologist and Columbia University professor.

Why would anyone trust a media that for three years told us Donald Trump was a Russian spy? Why would we trust health “experts” who tell us MAGA rallies are super-spreader events and Black Lives Matter riots and Obama birthday parties are not? Why would anyone trust a government that told us we were winning in Afghanistan? Why would anyone trust the institutions that told us Trump could never win, Brexit could never happen, riots are “mostly peaceful,” Andrew Cuomo epitomizes leadership, men can magically transform into women, Hunter Biden’s laptop is Russian disinformation, Trump voters spread COVID, and illegal aliens don’t, the coronavirus came from a bat and definitely not a lab, killer Hurricanes are on the way, we’ve seen the last of snow, and Trump supporters killed a police officer with a fire extinguisher?

Why would anyone trust a Democrat party that tells us we’re killing people if we don’t wear a mask and is then constantly caught not wearing masks?

Why would anyone trust a health community that locked us down even as Texas, Florida, and South Dakota prove lockdowns changed nothing?

Why would anyone trust a CDC that is right now spreading hysteria over “breakthrough” coronavirus cases among the vaccinated that are nowhere near as dangerous as driving a car or crossing the street?

Every horror committed against black Americans has been committed by Democrats, from slavery to Jim Crow to the KKK to the public schools to the Tuskegee experiments.

You cannot blame anyone for being wary of the vaccine, especially black Americans, and openly discriminate against with vaccine passports is an obscenity.

