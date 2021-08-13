http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/fVWJ9VcpZh0/

A top New York state Assembly lawmaker announced Friday that the impeachment investigation against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) will be suspended following his resignation.

“After consulting with Chair Lavine and my majority colleagues, the Assembly will suspend its impeachment investigation upon the governor’s resignation taking effect on August 25,” New York State Speaker Carl Heastie said in a statement. “There are two reasons for this decision. First, the purpose of the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office. The governor’s resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advised by Chair Lavine – with the assistance of counsel – of the belief that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office (see attached memo).”

“Let me be clear – the committee’s work over the last several months, although not complete, did uncover credible evidence in relation to allegations that have been made in reference to the governor. Underscoring the depth of this investigation, this evidence concerned not only sexual harassment and misconduct but also the misuse of state resources in relation to the publication of the governor’s memoir as well as improper and misleading disclosure of nursing home data during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the lawmaker added.

Cuomo announced his resignation on Tuesday following an explosive New York state attorney general report, which accused him of sexual harassment and misconduct against multiple women. The governor’s final day in office is scheduled for August 25.

Despite his plan to resign, Cuomo’s 14-day timeline to leave office has raised concern among some Democrats, including New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D). Earlier Friday, De Blasio said that people “should keep a very close eye” on Cuomo’s final days as governor.

“I think people should keep a very close eye on him after everything he’s done. I think we’re all ready to move on, and I think the quicker we can move on, the better at this point,” the mayor told reporters during a press conference when asked about Cuomo.

On Thursday, former New York Gov. David Paterson (D) called Cuomo’s resignation plan “suspicious.”

“It was just a little puzzling that they wanted to have that amount of time,” Paterson said in an interview with WNYC’s the Brian Lehrer Show. “And what they’re going to do with that time, it’s suspicious — I’ll put it that way.”

