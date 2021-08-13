https://www.oann.com/office-sharing-startup-wework-posts-smaller-second-quarter-loss/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=office-sharing-startup-wework-posts-smaller-second-quarter-loss

August 13, 2021

(Reuters) – Office-sharing startup WeWork reported on Friday a smaller net loss for the second quarter as companies increasingly turned to hybrid work strategies.

Net loss narrowed to $922.51 million in the quarter ended June 30 from $1.11 billion a year ago.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

