What she calls “leftist politics” destroyed the business Erica Kious built, but it could not kill her spirit.

Kious stood in the national spotlight last year after sharing a video of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi defying mask rules in place at the time, while the speaker was in the salon Kious operated in San Francisco.

The wave of vitriol aimed at Kious that was generated when Pelosi’s hypocrisy was revealed, coupled with the impact of California’s lockdown rules, led to a decision by Kious to close her business after 12 years of operation. Kious, however, wears the episode like a badge of honor on her Twitter account.

“Masks for thee but not for me!! Former owner of eSalonSF who exposed Nancy Pelosi for her hypocrisy!” her Twitter bio reads.

Kious said she had never expected the business to last forever, but did not expect it to end the way it did .

“I thought if I ever lost my business, I would have lost it in an earthquake,” Kious said Tuesday at Heritage Action’s Save Our Paychecks Tour kick-off event in Fresno, California, according to Fox News .“Never did I ever think that I would have lost everything I worked for by leftist politics. […]