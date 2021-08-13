https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567845-oregon-governor-deploys-up-to-1500-national-guard-to-support-hospitals

Oregon Gov. Kate BrownKate BrownThese states are requiring vaccines or testing for government workers 34 states dealing with heat advisories as Pacific northwest faces new heatwave Oregon to reinstate statewide indoor mask mandate MORE (D) is deploying up to 1,500 National Guardsmen to support hospitals in the state as ICU beds fill up.

“As of this morning, there are 733 Oregonians hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, including 185 in the ICU,” Brown posted on her Twitter Friday.

“I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this situation, which is why I am deploying up to 1,500 @OregonGuard members to support hospitals across the state,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

As of this morning, there are 733 Oregonians hospitalized with severe cases of COVID-19, including 185 in the ICU. I cannot emphasize enough the seriousness of this situation, which is why I am deploying up to 1,500 @OregonGuard members to support hospitals across the state. pic.twitter.com/U2M69PPXbk — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 13, 2021

As of last week, 73 percent of ICU beds were filled in Oregon, according to data from John Hopkins University.

There will be 500 Oregon National Guard Members deployed initially and up to 1,500 will be available as needed, the governor said Friday.

The governor implored residents to get the coronavirus vaccine to help combat the surge in cases. She also urged masks in public areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If you have been waiting to get vaccinated, go do it today. Vaccines are safe, effective and widely available. And when you go out in public, wear a mask. Masks are a simple and effective way for all of us to help slow the spread of COVID-19,” Brown said Friday.

The state has 57 percent of its residents fully vaccinated against the virus.

Most of the new cases are from the delta variant, which has caused hospital beds around the country to fill up.

“The harsh, and frustrating reality is that the delta variant has changed everything,” Brown said. “Delta is highly contagious, and we must take action.”

The governor is also requesting support and funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to help deal with the rise in cases.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

