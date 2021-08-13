https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/567749-parent-banned-from-california-school-after-allegedly-assaulting-teacher

A parent of a California elementary school student has been banned from the school after a Wednesday incident in which he allegedly physically attacked a teacher over the school’s mask policy.

Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson told a local NBC News station that the student’s father, who was not named, allegedly assaulted the Sutter Creek Elementary School teacher as the first day of school came to a close after he saw his daughter walking out of the building wearing a mask.

Gibson said that the parent began arguing with the principal about his daughter’s mask when a male teacher, who was also unnamed, intervened. The situation reportedly escalated from there and became physical.

“The teacher was bleeding,” Gibson said, according to KCRA 3. “He had some lacerations on his face, some bruising on his face and a pretty good knot on the back of his head.”

The educator was later taken to the hospital for treatment and released on Wednesday night, the news outlet noted.

The Amador County Unified School District’s policy, according to Gibson, requires everyone to wear masks indoors while students are on campus. It only allows teachers who have been fully vaccinated to remove their masks indoors if students are not present, KCRA 3 reported.

Gibson reportedly sent a letter to the families of students attending Sutter Creek reiterating that the parent’s behavior was unacceptable.

“[A]ssaulting a staff member will never be tolerated on any school campus,” the letter read.

“[T]ake a breath, pause, listen and walk away if necessary,” it added.

