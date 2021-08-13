https://www.theblaze.com/news/mask-ban-grade-school-parent

A parent of an elementary school student in California was banned after he allegedly assaulted a teacher over what he saw as a double standard in the mask mandate.

The male parent noted on the first day of school at the Sutter Creek Elementary School in the Amador County Unified School District that the principal and his daughter were wearing masks but teachers were not wearing masks.

“Dad was upset feeling like there was a double standard,” said Amador County Unified School District Superintendent Torie Gibson to KCRA-TV.

The parent confronted the principal about the mask disparity when a male teacher stepped in between them. That argument escalated until the parent allegedly punched the teacher.

The teacher suffered bleeding, bruising, and cuts to his face. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“The teacher was bleeding,” Gibson explained. “He had some lacerations on his face, some bruising on his face, and a pretty good knot on the back of his head.”

KOVR-TV reported that the district requires students to wear masks indoors, and while fully vaccinated teachers are not required to wear masks indoors, they must do so when students are present.

“Remember, we are not the ones making the rules/mandates, we are the ones required to follow/enforce them if we want to keep our doors open and students at school five days a week,” said Gibson in a letter to parents about the assault.

She went on to say that the man was banned from the campus and if law enforcement recommended that charges be pressed against him that she would pursue that option. The child would still be allowed to attend school there.

“We had a great first day of school other than this one incident,” Gibson said.

