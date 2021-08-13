https://www.lifenews.com/2014/08/13/passion-of-the-christ-actor-jim-caviezel-calls-abortion-americas-great-sin/

Jim Caviezel, famed for his role as Christ in The Passion of the Christ, and currently starring as the leading man in TV’s Person of Interest, is frequently outspoken on the issue of abortion. With his publicly Catholic faith to his committed pro-life views, Jim and his wife Kerri have adopted two children from China, both of whom had special needs.

Earlier this year, Caviezel had a message about God’s mercy and grace — especially for women who have had abortions. Now he has a message for Americans in general: calling abortion America’s “great sin.”

The Christian Post has more:

“Many people are a part of this great sin in this country. These are all God’s children and he brings them home. Now He wants to bring you home. Do you think your friend has more grace than God? Does your friend have more love than the Creator? It can never be. God forgives you and now He needs you to begin, to accept forgiveness,” the actor told the congregation at Rock Church in San Diego, WND.com reported earlier this week. “Some of you have had abortions – some men here, and women are adulterers,” Caviezel said during a question and answer session at the church. Click here to sign up for pro-life news alerts from LifeNews.com “Some have committed murder. Some of you didn’t have the abortion but paid for it, so you have contributed to this. Many people are part of this great sin in this country … over 50 million in the United States alone, and 45 million die every year in the world. These are all God’s children and God brings them home.”

Caviezel isn’t worried about how being outspoken on abortion may impact his career.

The actor told Catholic Digest in 2009 that being pro-life is more important to him than his career. He told the digest, “How are we so arrogant to think the 51.5 million babies who have died in this country… Look, I am for helping women. I just don’t see abortion as helping women. And I don’t love my career that much to say, ‘I’m going to remain silent on this.’”

