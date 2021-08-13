https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/pelosi-raises-salary-cap-house-staffers-199300-inflation-hurts-american-families/

Speaker Pelosi on Thursday announced House staffers can earn up to $199,300 salary.

Pelosi raised the salary cap for top staffers from $173,900 to $199,300 to help recruit top talent.

“As Speaker, I have been proud to take steps to ensure a diversity of experience and talent among staff, so that the halls of Congress, at every level, truly reflect those who we are honored to serve,” Pelosi announced.

“To that end, today, it is my privilege to announce an important new reform for our institution: raising the maximum annual rate of pay for staff to $199,300. This order will help the Congress recruit and retain the outstanding and diverse talent that we need, as it also helps ensure parity between employees of the House of Representatives and other employees of the Federal Government,” she added.

Meanwhile inflation and rising gas prices are hurting American families.

Gas prices have spiked 41% since Joe Biden was installed in January.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.186 – over a $1 per gallon increase in the last year.

U.S. producer price inflation soars 7.8% annually in July, the highest increase on record.

The “experts” said it was going to come down from 7.2% this month. Boy were they wrong.

Via Zero Hedge — After soaring to a record high 7.3% YoY in June, PPI was expected (like Core CPI) to moderate modestly in July to ‘just’ +7.2% YoY. They were wildly wrong as July’s PPI soared to a new record +7.8% YoY (up 1.0% MoM).

This is a frightening trend–

The Democrat and RINO tyrants forced Americans out of work for more than a year by shutting down small businesses.

Those same tyrants never lost their jobs.

Now Pelosi is paying House staffers up to $200,000 a year as Americans suffer.

