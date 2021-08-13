https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/13/pentagon-spokesman-says-taliban-were-making-advances-even-before-the-biden-administration-came-into-office/

In Afghanistan, the Taliban continue to take large areas of the country, and it’s likely that Kabul will fall fairly soon. The U.S. Embassy in that city might have to be evacuated. In other words, it doesn’t sound as if the Taliban care to “assess their role in the international community,” as Jen Psaki recommended this week.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had a press conference today and Afghanistan was the focus:

Q: “Is Kabul under threat? Is Kabul isolated?” Pentagon: “Kabul is not—right now—in an imminent threat environment.” pic.twitter.com/ljKlY3Yu6x — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2021

Kirby was asked if the White House and Pentagon are surprised by how fast the Taliban has been able to move through parts of the country, and there’s a bit of “blame Trump” in his answer:

Q: “Is the military or the Pentagon…surprised by how fast the Taliban has been able to move through parts of the country?” pic.twitter.com/ii6bPgWm88 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 13, 2021

“We saw the Taliban making advances before the Biden administration came into office.”

The Biden White House will end up trying to blame Trump for this as well.

Translation: We saw gains by the Taliban. But decided to precipitously withdraw anyways. Its Trumps fault. https://t.co/AskStsdfRo — Major Tom (@ThomasCroteau14) August 13, 2021

Of course he is going to blame Trump. This didn’t happen when Trump was in office. Not once. — Exile 8 (@mike30evers) August 13, 2021

