In Afghanistan, the Taliban continue to take large areas of the country, and it’s likely that Kabul will fall fairly soon. The U.S. Embassy in that city might have to be evacuated. In other words, it doesn’t sound as if the Taliban care to “assess their role in the international community,” as Jen Psaki recommended this week.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby had a press conference today and Afghanistan was the focus:

Kirby was asked if the White House and Pentagon are surprised by how fast the Taliban has been able to move through parts of the country, and there’s a bit of “blame Trump” in his answer:

“We saw the Taliban making advances before the Biden administration came into office.”

The Biden White House will end up trying to blame Trump for this as well.

