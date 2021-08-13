https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/peta-received-2-6-million-covid-bailout-money-paid-back-676317/

The deceptively named People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals received a whopping $2.6 million from the COVID Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).

Nearly $2 million of that loan was forgiven in June.

PETA’s total revenue in 2020 was $66,277,867, according to financial records posted on their website.

According to the Treasury, the PPP was intended for “small businesses with funds to pay up to 8 weeks of payroll costs including benefits. Funds can also be used to pay interest on mortgages, rent, and utilities.” It was meant for companies that could no longer stay afloat using conventional means, like borrowing from banks under existing credit lines. The loan comes at a low one percent interest rate and in some cases doesn’t need to be paid back.

The national average loan amount for all business types was $101,409.

PETA is hardly a small or struggling business, raking in 10s of millions of dollars each year and with branches all over the world.

The New York Times reported last year that “applicants for loans do not need to provide evidence that they have been harmed by the pandemic. They simply need to certify that ‘current economic uncertainty makes this loan request necessary’ to support their operations.”

Those who took out loans over $2 million were being audited and asked to justify the reason for the massive amounts. So, conveniently as of July 2020, PETA had at least partially paid back their loan, conveniently bringing the total to just under $2 million.

According to their records, they owed $1,905,465 on July 31, 2020.

The $1,905,465 balance that they owed was forgiven on June 11, 2021.

So how much of that taxpayer money went to killing animals?

Documents uncovered by PETAKillsAnimals.com indicated that following an inspection of the PETA facilities, the Commonwealth of Virginia was so shocked by the number of animals that they kill each year that the state inspector attempted to revoke their license to operate a shelter.

Dr. Daniel Kovich, the investigator with the VDACS that conducted the inspection of PETA’s animal shelter at its Virginia headquarters in July, 2010 determined “the facility does not contain sufficient animal enclosures to routinely house the number of animals annually reported as taken into custody.”

It turns out, this is because PETA has never intended to keep animals that are surrendered to them.

“After reviewing two months worth of records, Kovich found that 245 of the 290 animals–84 percent–that PETA took into custody were killed within 24 hours. Only 17 were reported as adopted or in foster homes. Kovich noted that PETA’s shelter did not meet PETA’s own published guidelines for operating a humane animal shelter,” PETA Kills Animals reports.

In 2019, PETA killed 1,500 cats and dogs. The following year, PETA’s so-called “shelter” took in 2,650 animals and euthanized 67% of them — 1,763 animals.

You can watch PETA be confronted about their euthanasia program and proudly admit to it here:

