As he stares down the threat of a recall election, California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) is receiving support from President Joe Biden.

“We are comparing schedules right now, but we anticipate the president and vice president will be here in a matter of weeks,” Newsom said Friday, according to Fox News.

A Thursday post on Biden’s Facebook page urged California voters to vote against removing Newsom during the Sept. 14 recall election.

“Governor Gavin Newsom is leading California through unprecedented crises. He is a key partner in fighting the pandemic and delivering economic relief to working families and helping us build our economy back better than ever,” the post declared. “He’s taking on the climate crisis and standing up for the rights of women, immigrants, and the LGBTQ+ community. He knows how to get the job done because he’s been doing it. And to keep him on the job, registered California voters should vote no on the recall election by September 14 and keep California moving forward.”

On the ballot, voters will indicate whether they want Newsom removed from office and they will select from a list of potential replacement candidates. If a majority of voters green light recalling Newsom, the candidate with the most votes will become the new governor.

Golden State voters successfully recalled Democratic Gov. Gray Davis in 2003 and replaced him with Republican Arnold Schwarzenegger.

The current field is quite crowded, with dozens of candidates competing for the chance to replace Newsom. According to nbcsandiego.com, there are a whopping 46 names included on the ballot and space for a write-in.

Some of the Republicans vying for the opportunity to lead the state include talk radio host Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner, a biological male who won a gold medal in the 1976 Olympics but came out as transgender decades later.

