Detroit has lost 10% of its population over the past ten years.

According to United States Census Bureau data unveiled on Thursday, Detroit now has 639,111 residents — a 10.5% decline from the 2010 census.

The Detroit Free Press explains that the latest findings continued a trend that has lasted through modern history:

The latest decennial count leaves unbroken seven decades of losses for the state’s largest city, but the exodus has slowed compared to the breakneck pace of past decades. Population plummeted by 25% between 2000 and 2010. Michigan learned in April that its slight population growth wasn’t enough to prevent the loss of a U.S. House of Representative seat. The state’s population of 10.077 million as of April 2020 was an increase of 2% from 2010. But the bump was dwarfed by the nation’s population growing more rapidly in western and southern states.

Nevertheless, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan — a Democrat — said that he and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) predicted the result as early as October when they were “joined by Census workers who shared their stories about how Detroit neighborhoods were being undercounted and were upset that the count was shut down a month before originally planned.”

“The Census data released today says Detroit has only 254,000 occupied households,” he remarked. “DTE reports there are nearly 280,000 residential households currently paying electric bills. At a minimum, the Census somehow failed to count 25,000 occupied houses with running electricity.”

“It appears the Census Bureau has undercounted Detroit’s population by at least 10%. We will be pursuing our legal remedies to get Detroit an accurate count.”

As The Daily Wire previously reported, many Americans are deciding to leave Democrat-led cities and states in the wake of aggressive government lockdowns, worsening crime, and rising cost-of-living expenses. Among large cities, New York City saw the most people leave in 2020, where shootings have increased year-over-year by 73% as of May.

Three California cities — Anaheim, San Diego, and Riverside — as well as Chicago, Illinois, saw mass migrations.

Meanwhile, the most popular destinations for movers are Idaho, Arizona, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Florida, Texas, and Colorado. The city most popular as a moving destination is now Phoenix, followed by Houston, Dallas, Atlanta, and Denver.

