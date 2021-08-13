http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/yWWwC9IUVJ0/New-York-State-Assembly-SUSPENDS-Cuomo-impeachment-investigation.html

The NY State Assembly has suspended its impeachment investigation into Andrew Cuomo in a move that has sparked suspicion of a ‘shady deal’ between the outgoing governor and New York Democrats that both satisfies public calls for his head while allowing him to preserve his career.

Cuomo resigned on Tuesday, before the Assembly could launch an impeachment trial that would not only block him from running again but would stop him from claiming his pension.

Others had wanted the impeachment proceedings to continue, claiming he should be stopped from seeking office again because of the nursing home scandal and the sexual harassment claims against him.

The committee launches its investigation in March. It had 6 Republicans and 14 Democrats.

But on Friday, Carl Heastie – the NY State Assembly Speaker who was overseeing the investigation – said it had been suspended.

He said it came to the attention of the committee that the legislature ‘couldn’t impeach’ an official who was no longer in office, but admitted that if they’d continued, they’d have likely voted to impeach based on the evidence.

He claimed they would turn over all of the evidence they have found since March to relevant authorities.

Now, there are suspicions Cuomo struck a deal with the Democrats in Albany who were out for blood.

Andrew Cuomo was pictured walking in the grounds of the New York State Mansion on Friday

Carl Heastie – the NY State Assembly Speaker who was overseeing the investigation – said on Friday that the investigation – which has been underway since March – has been suspended

By resigning, he remains able to run again in November next year and he is also able to keep his pension.

It rules out public impeachment proceedings where evidence regarding the nursing home trial, and whether he used state funds to produce his gloating COVID-19 book, would have been put on show.

The decision from Assembly Democrats to suspend the impeachment investigation reeks of a shady deal to protect Cuomo. ‘At any point in the last six months, Democrats could have impeached our now disgraced Governor – but that would’ve required courage. New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt

New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt said in a statement: ‘The decision from Assembly Democrats to suspend the impeachment investigation reeks of a shady deal to protect Cuomo.

‘At any point in the last six months, Democrats could have impeached our now disgraced Governor – but that would’ve required courage.

‘Instead, they stalled and bought Andrew Cuomo all the time in the world, while they wasted millions of dollars on their sham investigation.

‘Resignation is not accountability.

‘The Democrats not only failed in their constitutional responsibilities – they failed the Governor’s countless victims in nursing homes, brave women who came forward to tell their stories and those who believe in honest and transparent government.’

Rep. Elise Stefanik said: ‘The corrupt cesspool of Albany Democrat politics is alive and well. Carl Heastie’s decision to suspend the impeachment investigation of disgraced criminal Governor Andrew Cuomo makes every Albany Democrat complicit in his crimes and cover up.

Cuomo walks with his secretary, Stephanie Benton, at the New York State Mansion on Friday

New York Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt led criticism of the announcement

‘This is sadly a fitting final gasp of the most corrupt Governor in New York State history and the Albany Democrats’ showed just how scared and cowardly they are of Cuomo’s political vengeance.’

Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie earlier this week claiming the committee would work ‘expeditiously’ to conclude the investigation

In his statement, Heastie said: ‘After consulting with Chair Lavine, the Assembly will suspend its investigation upon the governor’s resignation taking effect on August 25.

‘There are two reasons for this decision. First, the Assembly Judiciary Committee’s impeachment investigation was to determine whether Governor Cuomo should remain in office.

‘The governor’s resignation answers that directive. Second, we have been advices by Chair Lavine that the constitution does not authorize the legislature to impeach and remove an elected official who is no longer in office.’

He said the committee would hand over all of its findings to the relevant authorities.

Cuomo is being investigated by three district attorneys on the sexual harassment allegations.

He maintains he is innocent and is the victim of a political attack.