The special counsel appointed by former Attorney General William BarrBill BarrThe job of shielding journalists is not finished Trump called acting attorney general almost daily to push election voter fraud claim: report Highest-ranking GOP assemblyman in WI against another audit of 2020 vote MORE is presenting grand jury evidence and preparing a report on his two-year-long review of the FBI’s investigation into Russian activities in the 2016 election, The Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Former U.S. Attorney John DurhamJohn DurhamGarland stresses independence in first speech at DOJ Senate votes to confirm Garland as attorney general Special counsel investigating Russia probe to retire as US attorney MORE, whom Barr officially designated as special counsel last year, is reportedly exploring criminal charges against lower-level FBI officials and tipsters who may have provided false leads to the bureau in the 2016 investigation.

The Journal also reported that Durham had aimed to submit a report on his review to the Justice Department by the end of the summer but that it would likely be delayed.

The Trump administration in 2019 tasked Durham, then the U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut, with reviewing the FBI’s probe as former President Trump Donald TrumpStudy finds more than 9,000 anti-Asian attacks took place since March 2020 Biden marks fourth anniversary of Charlottesville Trump, House committee to appeal judge’s order to hand over some tax records MORE railed against it as a politically motivated “witch hunt” against him.

His review has now lasted longer than the former special counsel Robert Mueller Robert (Bob) MuellerSenate Democrats urge Garland not to fight court order to release Trump obstruction memo Why a special counsel is guaranteed if Biden chooses Yates, Cuomo or Jones as AG Barr taps attorney investigating Russia probe origins as special counsel MORE‘s investigation, which led to about three dozen criminal prosecutions against Trump campaign and administration officials and others, many of whom later received pardons.

Durham has so far brought just one prosecution, charging a former FBI attorney with altering an email used in internal discussions over whether to extend surveillance of former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page. The attorney, Kevin Clinesmith, was sentenced earlier this year to one year of probation.

According to the Journal, Durham’s probe is investigating whether certain tipsters had knowingly provided false information to the FBI, including allegations of links between the Trump Organization and the Russian Alfa Bank, which investigators later found no evidence of.

Durham resigned as U.S. attorney after the Biden administration took office earlier this year, as is customary for politically appointed federal prosecutors, but he was authorized to continue his work as special counsel.

Trump, who is said to have been angry that Durham did not issue any conclusions before he left office, made a pointed swipe at the federal prosecutor earlier this week.

“Does everybody remember when we caught the Democrats, red-handed, SPYING ON MY CAMPAIGN? Where’s Durham?” Trump said in a statement on Monday.

