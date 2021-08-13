https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/611812b0bbafd42ff58987e7
Unredacted email correspondence between Anthony Fauci and Peter Daszak reveals the EcoHealth Alliance President admitting to working “in collaboration with Chinese virologist” on “bat-origin coronavir…
The Supreme Court has been called on to deliver the constitutionally protected right to practice its religion to a homeless ministry in Seattle….
The Biden administration is at it again, frantically trying to erase Trump-era regulatory reforms without regard for their benefit to the American people….
The 9/11 anniversary, more pandemic measures and religious holidays could spark terrorist attacks in in the U.S., the Department of Homeland Security warned. …