Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) has avoided interviews on CNN and MSNBC, while other Republicans are satisfied giving interviews to networks that want to destroy them, the Tampa Bay Times reported Friday.

“While some Republicans venture onto CNN and MSNBC, DeSantis has not,” the newspaper noted, outlining he gives interviews to Newsmax, One America News Network, Fox News and the Weather Channel during hurricane season.

In a second example, former Deputy Communications Director Meredith Beatrice in February “gave conservative media organizations — including Fox News, Newsmax, the New York Post, the National Review, Breitbart, The Daily Wire and The Blaze — advance notice that DeSantis was about” to roll out a new announcement.

“Other outlets were left in the dark for hours,” the Tampa Bay Times continued.

“Since Trump’s defeat, DeSantis is a Fox regular once more,” the Florida publication added. In the first six months of 2021, “DeSantis had scheduled as many appearances with top Fox hosts Hannity (8 times), Tucker Carlson (6) and Laura Ingraham (7) as he had meetings with his lieutenant governor, Jeanette Nuñez (7), according to his public calendar.”

Fox News is not the only media outlet DeSantis values, as “Newsmax, a network that advertises itself as more conservative than Fox, was granted an exclusive town hall with DeSantis in The Villages, the Trump-loving Central Florida retirement community.”

Meanwhile, other Republicans like Sen. Bob Casey (R-PA) went on CNN August 8 and spoke to the network about infrastructure, where he said the Republican Party is “split.”

“It’s a very slow process because you’ve got a split in the Republican Party,’ he said. “Even though today’s vote indicated there is bipartisan support to move forward, and I think ultimately to pass this bill, Republicans are split.”

On August 1, Gov. Mike DeWine (R) and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) appeared on CNN’s Sunday shows to speak about the January 6 riot and coronavirus, followed by Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) who went on July 30 to speak about the Republicans’ infrastructure spending, and coronavirus vaccination rates.

Breitbart News also reported in June that former President Donald Trump continued to feed establishment media members by granting 22 interviews for 17 separate books.

