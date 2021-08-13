https://hannity.com/media-room/san-fran-mandates-city-by-the-bay-to-require-vaccine-proof-for-indoor-locations/

San Francisco Mayor London Breed confirmed this week that residents in the City by the Bay will have to show proof of vaccination at indoor venues including restaurants, bars, gyms, movie theaters, and other locations.

“This is to protect kids, is to protect those who can’t get vaccinated, is to make sure that we don’t go backwards, is to make sure that I never have to get up in front of you and say, ‘I’m sorry, I know we just reopened and now the city is closed again because we are seeing too many people die,’ ” Breed said.

The new rules go into effect August 20th, but operators will have two months to fully implement the procedures.

Similar measures are already underway in New York City.

Acting Boston Mayor Kim Janey -a Democrat- publicly rebuked Bill de Blasio’s vaccine passport for New Yorkers this week; comparing the issue to a time when African Slaves had to show their papers before the Civil War.

“We know that those types of things are difficult to enforce when it comes to vaccines,” Janey said Tuesday.

“There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers — whether we talking about this from the standpoint of, you know, as a way to, after — during slavery, post-slavery, as recent as, you know, what the immigrant population has to go through,” she continued.

“We’ve heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense,” she added. “Here, we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionately impact BIPOC communities.”

De Blasio unveiled his ‘Key to NYC’ program earlier this month.

“This is a miraculous place, literally filled with wonders,” de Blasio said of the city. “If you’re vaccinated, that’s gonna open up to you, you can open the door. If you’re unvaccinated you will not be able to participate in many things. It’s time for people to see vaccination as necessary to living a good, full, and healthy life.”

Read the full report here.

