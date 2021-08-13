https://hannity.com/media-room/say-her-name-chicago-mayor-botches-slain-officers-name-calls-her-ella-frank/

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot botched murdered police officer Ella French’s name this week just days after the Windy City’s Top Cop made the same mistake.

“The horrible tragedy of Ella Frank’s murder,” Lightfoot said during the 2022 budget engagement forum held at Truman College on Thursday.

Her name was Ella French. French. Not Frank, French. This is one of those times when words really matter. Please, her name was not Ella Frank, her name was not Ella Fitzgerald, her name was #EllaFrench. #NeverForget https://t.co/cVzpqZSaAj pic.twitter.com/O4ksTHS2dG — Fraternal Order of Police – Chicago Lodge #7 (@FOP7Chicago) August 13, 2021

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown expressed his “outrage” Thursday after a federal judge released a suspect who allegedly supplied the firearm used to kill Officer Ella French on a $4,500 bond.

“To say that I am extremely disappointed in U.S Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Gilbert’s decision to release Jamel Danzy on an unsecured bond today is an understatement,” said Brown. “It is an outrage.”

“This decision sets a dangerous precedent that straw purchasers like Danzy are not a danger to society, despite the fact that his alleged actions directly led to the murder of a Chicago Police Officer and left another in critical condition,” Brown continued. “The outrageous abundance of illegal firearms in our city and our nation is a major factor driving the violence that is continually cutting short the lives of our loved ones and fellow human beings.”

“The role of the justice system, particularly that of federal prosecutors and judges is more important than ever, and by allowing Mr. Danzy to walk free the court has done a disservice to Officer French’s memory, to the entire Chicago Police Department, and to the thousands of men and women across the country who work around the clock, day in and day out to stem the violence that is plaguing our communities,” the superintendent said.

Read the full report at Fox News.

