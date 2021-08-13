http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/9lV8tX5ENw8/

Scotland’s left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP) government has issued official guidance to schools saying they can assist supposedly transgender pupils to change their gender identity from the age of four, without telling their parents.

In a 70-page document backed by controversial LGBTQ groups such as Stonewall, Scottish schools are advised by Scotland’s devolved administration — roughly equivalent to a state government in the United States — that children can “come out” as transgender “at any age”, and should be supported to change their gender identity even from the earliest year of primary school, where the youngest pupils are aged four or five.

“A transgender young person may not have told their family about their gender identity,” warns the guidance, as reported by The Telegraph.

“Inadvertent disclosure could cause needless stress for the young person or could put them at risk and breach legal requirements. Therefore, it is best to not share information with parents or carers without considering and respecting the young person’s views and rights,” it adds — essentially telling schools they should keep parents in the dark about helping their children “transition” unless the child in question says otherwise.

The guidance also suggests that supposedly transgendered pupils should be allowed to use the lavatory or changing room of their choice, despite potential safeguarding issues for biological females — particularly at high schools, where the youngest pupils would be pre-teens and the oldest over 18.

For Women Scotland campaign co-director Marion Calder described the guidance as “really, really worrying” and accused the Scottish Government of “pushing” a “dangerous ideology”.

“It shows a failure in safeguarding and a removal of parental rights. It used to be commonly understood that children should be able to play and experiment with gender roles, with clothing, their likes and dislikes,” she said in comments quoted by The Telegraph.

“Those children are now being encouraged on to a medical pathway, potentially for the rest of their lives. We should not be teaching children, and especially primary school children, that you can change sex, because you cannot change sex,” she warned.

Scotland’s Deputy First Minister, John Swinney, boasted last year that an SNP-led Scotland was becoming “the first country in the world to have LGBTI inclusive education embedded within the curriculum” for schools.

