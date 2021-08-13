https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/13/sen-marsha-blackburn-has-a-secret-pro-woman-message-embedded-in-her-last-11-tweets/
There’s a secret message hidden in the first letter of Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s last 11 tweets. . .check it out:
F:
Funding illegal immigration is a new low for the Democrats.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
R:
Reducing Big Tech’s app store gatekeeping power would allow for more innovation and transparency for startups. https://t.co/WsUKVSs6co
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
E:
Every conservative voice is at risk under the Biden Administration and Big Tech.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
E:
Everyone knows there is a growing crisis at our border, why is Biden letting it get worse?
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
B:
Biden killed American jobs by closing the Keystone XL Pipeline. Now, he is sending more taxpayer dollars overseas to nations who already hold over $360 billion in U.S. debt.
Welcome to his America Last agenda.https://t.co/dwCO7pBgTZ
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
R:
Rising inflation is a serious concern for Tennesseans and American families. Left-wing policies got us here, and they sure won’t help us later.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
I:
It’s about time. The Chinese Communist Party should be held fully responsible for its role in the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/iGr7dCS1rf
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
T:
The Chinese Communist Party is pleased with the decisions Joe Biden has made in office.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
N:
No American should be forced to fund illegal immigration.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
E:
Every time radical leftists force Biden’s hand, he caves. We will not.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
Y:
Your children should not bear the damage of Critical Race Theory, and you should not bear the cost of funding it.
— Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021
FREE BRITNEY!
A staffer tells journo Haris Alic, “Senator Blackburn fights for all women and their unalienable rights”:
Ha! Each letter of the senator’s last 11 tweets spells out—Free Britney. A staffer tells me: “Senator Blackburn fights for all women and their unalienable rights.” https://t.co/EGXwsBrbok
— Haris Alic (@RealHarisAlic) August 13, 2021
***