https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/13/sen-marsha-blackburn-has-a-secret-pro-woman-message-embedded-in-her-last-11-tweets/

There’s a secret message hidden in the first letter of Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s last 11 tweets. . .check it out:

F:

Funding illegal immigration is a new low for the Democrats. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

R:

Reducing Big Tech’s app store gatekeeping power would allow for more innovation and transparency for startups. https://t.co/WsUKVSs6co — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

E:

Every conservative voice is at risk under the Biden Administration and Big Tech. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

E:

Everyone knows there is a growing crisis at our border, why is Biden letting it get worse? — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

B:

Biden killed American jobs by closing the Keystone XL Pipeline. Now, he is sending more taxpayer dollars overseas to nations who already hold over $360 billion in U.S. debt. Welcome to his America Last agenda.https://t.co/dwCO7pBgTZ — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

R:

Rising inflation is a serious concern for Tennesseans and American families. Left-wing policies got us here, and they sure won’t help us later. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

I:

It’s about time. The Chinese Communist Party should be held fully responsible for its role in the coronavirus outbreak. https://t.co/iGr7dCS1rf — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

T:

The Chinese Communist Party is pleased with the decisions Joe Biden has made in office. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

N:

No American should be forced to fund illegal immigration. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

E:

Every time radical leftists force Biden’s hand, he caves. We will not. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

Y:

Your children should not bear the damage of Critical Race Theory, and you should not bear the cost of funding it. — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) August 13, 2021

FREE BRITNEY!

A staffer tells journo Haris Alic, “Senator Blackburn fights for all women and their unalienable rights”:

Ha! Each letter of the senator’s last 11 tweets spells out—Free Britney. A staffer tells me: “Senator Blackburn fights for all women and their unalienable rights.” https://t.co/EGXwsBrbok — Haris Alic (@RealHarisAlic) August 13, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

