There’s a secret message hidden in the first letter of Sen. Marsha Blackburn’s last 11 tweets. . .check it out:

F:

R:

E:

E:

B:

R:

I:

T:

N:

E:

Y:

FREE BRITNEY!

A staffer tells journo Haris Alic, “Senator Blackburn fights for all women and their unalienable rights”:

