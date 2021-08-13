https://americarisingpac.org/joe-biden-goes-on-vacation-as-u-s-surges-troops-back-into-afghanistan/
“Is a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?” a reporter asked Joe Biden in July following the administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops.
“No. It is not,” Biden firmly responded.
Now, only a few weeks later, the Biden-Harris administration found themselves asking for the Taliban to spare the U.S. Embassy as the terrorist group makes rapid headway in taking over the country. Ultimately, the president ordered 3,000 troops to go back to Afghanistan to help evacuate American civilians.
As thousands of American troops were preparing to deal with the aftermath of Biden’s failed leadership, the Commander in Chief quietly boarded Marine One to leave for vacation.
No wonder former Defense Secretary Robert Gates stood by his famous statement that Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”
Joe Gierut, America Rising PAC Communications Director: “Despite Joe Biden’s assurances to the contrary, Afghanistan is falling under Taliban control at an alarming pace while the President goes on vacation. Former colleague Robert Gates said himself that Biden was wrong about ‘nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.’ It appears that trend has continued and his lack of leadership has caused disastrous consequences.”