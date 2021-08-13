https://americarisingpac.org/joe-biden-goes-on-vacation-as-u-s-surges-troops-back-into-afghanistan/

“Is a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan now inevitable?” a reporter asked Joe Biden in July following the administration’s decision to withdraw U.S. troops.

“No. It is not,” Biden firmly responded.

President Biden is not being honest. Biden: “The Afghan troops have 300k well-equipped, as well-equipped as any army in the world…” MSNBC’s Richard Engel: “There is not a cohesive well-armed, well-equipped, well-led Afghan army right now” pic.twitter.com/UNKO66tE50 — Joe Gierut (@Joe_Gierut) July 8, 2021

Now, only a few weeks later, the Biden-Harris administration found themselves asking for the Taliban to spare the U.S. Embassy as the terrorist group makes rapid headway in taking over the country. Ultimately, the president ordered 3,000 troops to go back to Afghanistan to help evacuate American civilians.

The situation at the US Embassy in #Kabul is more dire than what the State Department is saying. Mail has stopped. Nearly all employees are packing up and a very small number will head to another location. Staff are gearing up to destroy sensitive papers, computers, phones. — Tom Bowman (@TBowmanNPR) August 13, 2021

As thousands of American troops were preparing to deal with the aftermath of Biden’s failed leadership, the Commander in Chief quietly boarded Marine One to leave for vacation.

Biden has left the White House for his Wilmington vacation, pooler @weijia reports. — Steven Portnoy (@stevenportnoy) August 12, 2021

No wonder former Defense Secretary Robert Gates stood by his famous statement that Joe Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

Margaret Brennan asked [Robert] Gates if he stood by a statement from his memoir that Biden has “been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.” “I think I stand by that statement,” Gates said.https://t.co/tgqnekKW6k pic.twitter.com/WJUUptOYkq — America Rising (@AmericaRising) August 12, 2021

Joe Gierut, America Rising PAC Communications Director: “Despite Joe Biden’s assurances to the contrary, Afghanistan is falling under Taliban control at an alarming pace while the President goes on vacation. Former colleague Robert Gates said himself that Biden was wrong about ‘nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.’ It appears that trend has continued and his lack of leadership has caused disastrous consequences.”

