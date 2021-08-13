https://summit.news/2021/08/12/swedish-politician-who-called-un-climate-report-scare-propaganda-forced-to-resign-from-party/
About The Author
Related Posts
The Fix Is Already in For Gavin Newsom, But They Showed Us Their Weakness. #WhatIsNewsomHiding?
July 20, 2021
Feds Drop Case Against Chinese Researcher: Surprise Move Greenlights More Chinese Espionage in US
July 24, 2021
Scandal: Newly Leaked Data Show Over Half of ‘Covid Hospitalizations’ Were for OTHER Ailments in U.K.
July 26, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy