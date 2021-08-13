https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/taliban-seize-4-more-provincial-capitals-now-control-nearly-70-country

The Taliban swept through the southern part of Afghanistan Friday, seizing four more provincial capitals as they inch closer to Kabul.

Within the last two weeks, the militant Islamist forces have overtaken half of the country’s provincial capitals, including Herat and Kandahar (the country’s second and third largest cities).

On Friday, the Taliban took the capital of the Helmand province, where American, NATO and British allied troops have been stationed for the last two decades. The capitals of Zabul and Uruzgan provinces were also seized Friday.

With U.S. and NATO troops still on schedule to withdraw completely from the region at the end of this month, the Taliban currently control close to 70% of the country.

U.S. military intelligence suggests that despite not yet being under direct threat at this moment, Kabul could become the Taliban’s next target within a month. If the capital falls, full control of the country for the Taliban is just months away, according to the intelligence assessment.

On Thursday, the U.S. announced it will fly 3,000 troops to Kabul to help evacuate personnel from the U.S. Embassy. England and Canada are also sending hundreds of troops to assist with the evacuation of their embassies.

Afghans are also fleeing their homes amid terror that Taliban forces will create barbaric, repressive conditions, including public executions and the elimination of women’s rights.

